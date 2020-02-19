Left Menu
Development News Edition

Decision to start onion exports after due consideration: Danve

  • PTI
  • |
  • Indore
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 19:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 19:52 IST
Decision to start onion exports after due consideration: Danve

Union Minister of State Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Raosaheb Patil Danve on

Wednesday said the decision to lift the ban on onion exports will be taken after considering the interests of both farmers

and consumers. Citing the fall in onion prices after the arrival of

the new crop in wholesale markets, farmers and traders have sought the lifting of the ban.

Talking to reporters in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city, Danve said, "Our government is trying to ensure that no

injustice is done to both farmers and consumers. We will take a suitable decision (about onion export) keeping their

interests in mind." Farmers are right in seeking appropriate prices for

their onions, but prices need to be controlled in such a way that consumers don't suffer, he said.

However, Danve did not give any indication of when the government plans to lift the ban on onion exports.

Speaking about the recent increase in inflation rates, he said, "It is true that prices of some commodities have gone

up. The prices go up when there is a gap between demand and supply of goods."

The minister further clarified that there is no restriction on state governments if they wished to pay

incentive to farmers in addition to the Center's declared minimum support price (MSP) while purchasing agricultural

commodities. Danve informed that about 30 lakh tonnes of wheat

would be produced during the current rabi season in Madhya Pradesh and the Centre has approved a plan to develop an

additional wheat storage capacity of about 25 lakh tonnes in the state.

The construction of new godowns will start soon under this scheme, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to be dropped from Nifty 50 from Mar 27; Shree Cement to move in

African Energy Chamber visits Senegal to support local content development

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Canada protesters mount fresh rail blockade, PM Trudeau says disruptions unacceptable

Demonstrators opposed to a Canadian energy project on Wednesday started blocking a western rail line, adding to pressure on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to solve a two-week protest that is harming the economy.Freight traffic in eastern Can...

FOREX-Dollar index at near 3-year high as yen sinks on stronger risk appetite

The U.S. dollar climbed on Wednesday to near a three-year high against a basket of other currencies and the safe-haven yen sank to a nine-month low as a decline in the number of new coronavirus cases in China and expectations for more polic...

Woman teacher tonsures her head in Bhopal in protest against 'merciless' govt

A protesting guest lecturer -- Shahin -- here on Wednesday got her head tonsured as a mark of protest against uncertainty over the confirmation of their jobs. Addressing the protesters, Shahin said We have been protesting for the last 72 da...

WHO says man with coronavirus in Egypt is recovering, no longer a carrier

The World Health Organization WHO said on Wednesday that the person previously confirmed to have the COVID-19 coronavirus in Egypt is on his way to recovery, after latest tests showed he was no longer carrying the virus. He will remain in q...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020