Replica of Andaman Cellular jail on display in Mumbai

In order to make the general public realise the hardships and struggle faced by freedom fighters during their time in prison, the Veer Savarkar Smarak at Shivaji Park in Mumbai has displayed replicas of the 'Kolu', handcuffs and the cellular jail of Andaman and Nicobar. Manjiri Marathe, treasurer of the Smarak said that it took nearly two months for the Kolu to be prepared in its original form.

"The replica of the Kolu is exactly like it was in the Cellular Jail and functioning of the Kolu also requires similar efforts like it would require then. Coconuts are put in the Kolu to extract oil and it is an extremely tiring activity with those efforts," she said. "Also on display are the metallic cuffs which were used to tie the hands and legs of the freedom fighters in the Jail," she said (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.