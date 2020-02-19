Karnataka poultry industry suffers losses amid rumours of chicken infected with coronavirus

The poultry industry is facing losses amid rumours of the discovery of a chicken infected with coronavirus in Bengaluru. DK Kantharaju, president, Karnataka Cooperative Poultry Federation said, "Karnataka is facing losses of Rs 60 to 65 crores. The consumption percentage has also decreased by 30-35 per cent".

Atiq, a meat seller, said, "Because of coronavirus people are scared. But I want to say that chicken is safe to consume here. All this fear is caused due to fake news on social media." Another person Abdul Hafeez said, "Chicken and coronavirus are not related. People are scared because of what is being spread on social media. The business has definitely gone down due to fear of coronavirus." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.