Man, released from jail in attempt to murder case, shot dead in Delhi
An accused in a murder case who was released from jail three months ago in an attempt to murder case, was shot dead in Kanjhawala area of Rohini here, police said.
An accused in a murder case who was released from jail three months ago in an attempt to murder case, was shot dead in Kanjhawala area of Rohini here, police said.
Around 40-50 rounds were fired at the victim, named Anchal alias Pawan, and he died on the spot, Delhi Police informed.
"It was a fallout of a gang war, Deepak Teetar gang is involved in the case," police said. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Rohini
- Kanjhawala
- Delhi Police
ALSO READ
AAP trying to hijack Delhi elections through violence: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
BJP using Delhi Police, give strict punishment if he has AAP links: Kejriwal on Shaheen Bagh shooter
All five polling stations in Shaheen Bagh put under critical category: Delhi chief electoral officer
It's for the people of Delhi to decide whether I'm a 'terrorist' or not: Kejriwal
Nadda asks Kejriwal if he would 'burn down' Delhi to defeat Modi-Shah