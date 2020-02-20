Maha: Six killed, seven injured as SUV rams into truck

Six people were killed and seven others injured when their sports utility vehicle (SUV) rammed into a stationary truck in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district in the wee hours of Thursday, a police official said. The mishap took place around 1.30 am when the SUV hit the truck's rear side on Chandrapur-Mul road, located around 30 km from the district headquarters, he said.

Six occupants of the SUV were killed while seven others sustained injuries in the mishap, the official said. The injured persons were rushed to a rural hospital, he added.

