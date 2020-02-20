Vigilance raid at former Kerala minister''s residence

Officials of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption on Thursday conducted a search at the residence of former health minister and Congress MLA V S Shivakumar here in connection with a disproportionate assets case against him. The raid comes a day after the Vigilance special cell had filed an FIR against the Congress leader naming him as the first accused in the case in which some of his personal staff were also involved, officials said.

The case was registered when Shivakumar was the minister in the previous Oommen Chandy-led UDF government in the state. Shivakumar was named the prime accused after the anti-corruption watchdog claimed that he amassed wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income, under the names of his staff.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.