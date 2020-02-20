Man in Greater Noida held for offensive Facebook post against Uttar Pradesh CM

A man from Greater Noida was arrested for allegedly sharing an offensive Facebook post against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The accused has been identified as Chand Qureshi.

A complaint against Qureshi was filed by some of the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders. The police investigating the matter. More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.