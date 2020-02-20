JKSSB approves 222 posts for 5 new GMCs, 47 posts of other depts

The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) on Thursday approved 269 posts including 222 posts of various categories for five new government medical colleges and 47 posts of pending selections, an official spokesman said. The posts were approved at the 163rd board meeting of the JKSSB chaired by its chairman Khalid Jahangir here, he said.

During the meeting, the spokesman said, threadbare discussions were held on various agenda items related to the preparation of various selection lists of five new government medical colleges (GMCs), pending court cases, pending selection lists, recommendation withheld cases of various posts and the PM package (Migrants). He said the board examined a total of 82 selection files of various categories for new GMCs and approved 77 selection lists while deferring five selection files seeking further clarification from the Health and Medical Education Department regarding eligibility and qualification for the post.

The board also released 90 recommendations of withheld cases of various posts of different district cadre, divisional cadre Jammu, divisional cadre Kashmir, state cadre and PM Package (Migrants) and approved seven cases in pursuance of the directions of courts related to various categories of posts of pending selections, the spokesman said.

