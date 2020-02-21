Left Menu
Woman who raised pro-Pak slogans had links with Naxals in the

A young woman who raised pro- Pakistan slogans at an anti-CAA rally here on Thursday has

been booked for sedition and remanded to custody, police said on Friday.

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said the young woman charged with sedition for raising the pro-Pakistan

slogans, has had links with Naxals in the past. Amulya Leona had raised "Pakistan Zindabad" slogan

thrice after the organisers of the event under the banner of "Save Constitution" invited her to address the gathering in

the presence of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi, on Thursday.

After being removed from the stage, she was later arrested on charges of sedition and produced before a

magistrate court which remanded her to 14 days judicial custody.

Her father also called for action against his daughter in accordance with law, saying she has made an "unforgivable

mistake." On Friday, Yeddiyurappa said: "Importantly, the

organisations that are behind people like Amulya and nurturing them, if we don't take action against such organisations, such

things won't end." "Prima facie it is clear that there is conspiracy

going on to disturb law and order with such incidents," Yediyurappa told reporters in Mysuru.

"If organisations that are behind her are inquired into, things will come out. It is clear that she had links

with Naxals in the past. In this backdrop she should be punished and action should be taken against organisations that

are behind her," he said. The girl's father himself has said she should be

punished and should not get bail and that he will not seek protection for her, the chief minister added.

Police will also be questioning the organisers of the event in connection with the incident, official sources said.

Meanwhile, Amulya's father Wazi said action should be taken against her in accordance with law, so that she corrects

herself. "It is an unforgivable mistake, she has caused pain to

Indians. I'm deeply disturbed...action should be taken against her in accordance with law, she is around 19, we will have to

find out why she said it and who is behind it,"he added. "She is a bright girl...I have tried to tell her not

to involve herself in such activities after I got to know she was involving in anti-CAA, anti-NRC protests and complete her

education first," he said. He expressed apprehension over possible health issues

of his daughter. Police have provided security to Amulya's residence at

Koppa in Chikkamagaluru after some protesters had staged demonstrations, officials said.

Several organisations held protests in the city on Friday against the incident.

