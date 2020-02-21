Left Menu
MEA, TN govt hold diplomatic outreach event in Chennai

  PTI
  • |
  Chennai
  • |
  Updated: 21-02-2020 16:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 16:08 IST
Chennai, Feb 21 (PTI): The Ministry of External Affairs has been taking up country's economic diplomacy to

local stakeholders in order to take part in the business opportunities available overseas, a senior MEA official said

here on Friday. External Affairs Ministry (Economic Relations)

Secretary T S Tirumurti said, "in line with the Centre's commitment in cooperated federalism and the Prime Minister

(Narendra Modi's) vision of Team India, the Ministry effectively served as a single point contact for outreach

efforts of all states and union territories particularly in attracting foreign investments."

Tirumurti was speaking at the Diplomatic Outreach Event organised by the MEA and government of Tamil Nadu on the

topic-"Economic and investment opportunities in the State." He said the Ministry has been pro-actively encouraging

and supporting the States in their international outreach. "The idea is to take India's economic diplomacy to the

local stakeholders and provide them the platform to participate in investment and trade opportunities available in

countries abroad," he said. Tamil Nadu has been a cradle of ancient Indian

civilisation and was one of the most vibrant of Indian states in socio and economic development, he said adding as one of

India's most progressive states. It has also excelled in manufacturing and services

among others, he added. Tirumurti said the setting up of the Ministry's Branch

Secretariat in 2007 in Chennai was a major step towards effective interaction between the Ministry of External Affairs

and the state government. The Branch Secretariat along with the regional office

of Indian Council for Cultural Relations has aided the state in promoting tourism and cultural exchanges with various parts

of the world. The event which is being attended by over 50 diplomats

was inaugurated by Chief Minister K Palaniswami and senior government officials.

The event On the opening day, diplomats and the State government would discuss strengthening trade relations between

Tamil Nadu and various countries. On the second day tomorrow, the participants including

High Commissioners, Ambassadors and members of the diplomatic community would make a visit to UNESCO heritage site

Mamallapuram.

