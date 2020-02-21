All 57 correctional homes in WB to get in-house radio stations
In a bid to ensure jail inmates get better living conditions, the West Bengal government has
decided to launch in-house radio stations in all 57 correctional homes in the state.
According to Correctional Home Department sources, the move comes in wake of the success of a pilot project at the
Dum Dum Central Correctional Home. "The project has been a huge success at Dum Dum
Central Jail. So, a decision was taken to extend it to other prisons of the state in a phased manner," West Bengal
Correctional Home Minister Ujjwal Biswas said. Biswas said the Jail Department, with the help of an
NGO, is training five-six inmates to work as radio jockeys. A room has been provided inside the jail premises with
musical equipment. The radio jockeys would play the songs through loudspeakers placed outside cells of prisoners and
their working areas, Biswas said. Around 5,000 songs will be played eight hours a day,
the sources added.
