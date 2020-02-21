Left Menu
Development News Edition

Harsh Vardhan asks states to maintain vigil against coronavirus; no new cases in India

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 19:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 19:08 IST
Harsh Vardhan asks states to maintain vigil against coronavirus; no new cases in India

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan Friday urged states to keep high vigil against the novel coronavirus and asked them to continue raising public awareness for its prevention, even though no new case was reported in the country. The minister reviewed the preparedness and actions taken so far to handle the situation arising out of outbreak of novel coronavirus (COVID19) in China in a meeting here with senior ministry officials, according to a release.

He was informed that several precautionary measures have been taken at the central level in coordination with ministries concerned. All states have been advised to accurately update information about screening and surveillance on a portal set up as a special web tool to monitor the cases on a real time basis, the statement quoted Health Secretary Preeti Sudan as saying.

States and Union Territories have reported compliance to guidelines issued by the Centre and also that sufficient stocks of personal protection equipment including masks, gloves, goggles and shoe covers have been procured, she added. Vardhan was also informed that the screening of passengers is being done at 21 airports, 12 major and 65 non-major seaports and border crossings.

In all 3,97,148 passengers from 3,835 flights have been screened so far. As of now, 2,707 samples were examined of which only 3 earlier tested positive, all in Kerala, according to the statement. All the three patients have now been discharged from hospitals and are now in home isolation.

A total 21,805 people are currently under community surveillance in 34 states and UTs through the Integrated Diseases Surveillance Programme (IDSP) network, the statement said. All Indian evacuees from Wuhan have tested negative for

COVID19 and have gone back to their homes from the quarantine facilities, it added. "Dr Harsh Vardhan has urged all states again to keep high vigil, even though no new positive case has been reported from the country. He also advised the States to continue enhancing the awareness amongst the masses for prevention through personal hygiene," according to the statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

Blade Nzimande welcomes decision on new university for innovation

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St set to fall again as coronavirus spreads beyond China

U.S. stock index futures edged lower on Friday as a spike in new coronavirus cases in China and elsewhere sent investors scrambling for safer assets such as gold and government bonds. The risk-off mood was exacerbated by data showing Japans...

Lebanon announces first novel coronavirus case

Beirut, Feb 21 AFP The first case of the novel coronavirus in Lebanon was confirmed on Friday, the health minister said, adding that two other suspected cases were being investigated. We confirmed the first case today, Hassan Hamad said at ...

Don''t mistake Hindu tolerance for weakness: Fadnavis to Pathan

Former Maharashtra chief minister and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Friday condemnedAIMIM leader Waris Pathans reported remarks that 15 crore Muslims are more than a match for the countrys 100 croreHindus, and asked the latter not ...

Man's death fuels coronavirus speculations in Ladakh; UT administration assuages concerns

With the death of a 52-year-old resident in Ladakh fuelling speculations over coronavirus outbreak, the Union Territory Administration on Friday said the man died of pulmonary tuberculosis and that he had no history of travel outside the hi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020