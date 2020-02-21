AAP to set up SC/ST women cell, deploy 'mohalla marshals' in Delhi

Delhi cabinet minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Friday said the AAP government will set up an SC/ST women welfare cell and deploy 'mohalla marshals' in the city to ensure women safety at grassroots level. Gautam met Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal to discuss the work done by the panel and formulate an action plan.

"In our guarantee card, women safety is the topmost priority. The plan is to set up 'mohalla marshals' and strengthening mahila panchayats in the upcoming months," the Women and Child Development minister said. The role of 'mohalla marshals' will be a revolutionary step in ensuring the overall security and safety at the grassroots level, according to an official statement.

The 'mohalla marshals' will be a security layer between police and citizens to help women and senior citizens feel safer. They will work in shifts all day. "We have conducted a pilot project on 'mohalla marshals' in Burari wherein civil defense officers conducted regular checks in those locations which were the most vulnerable and from where we received the maximum complaints. The results were outstanding and should be implemented across all 70 Vidhan Sabhas," Maliwal said.

Gautam has also asked DCW to set up a special SC/ST women welfare cell in the Commission that will work towards the welfare of women from the community. "Seeing the atrocities on women from the SC/ST community, we welcome the idea of the WCD Minister and will add a special cell which will work towards the welfare and offer protection to women from the SC/ST community," Maliwal added.

The minister also has plans to set up a special board for transgender and offer protection to the community.

