Prahar Janshakti Party leader shot dead in Maha''s Akot town

A local leader of Prahar Janshakti Party (PJP) was allegedly shot dead by two unidentified

assailants at Akot town in Maharashtra's Akola district, police said on Saturday.

Tushar Pundkar, who was former Akola district chief of the PJP, was shot at around 10 pm on Friday, and died in the

wee hours on Saturday while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Akola, police said.

"Pundkar was walking in Police Colony area of Akot around 10 pm on Friday when two motorcycle-borne persons fired

two bullets at him from behind. Pundkar collapsed on the ground. After some time, local residents rushed him to Rural

Hospital in the town," a police official said. "He was later admitted to a private hospital in Akola

city, where he died during treatment around 3 am on Saturday," he said.

Police have recovered a gun and two empty cartridges from the spot, the official added.

Pundkar's body has been sent to Akola Government Hospital for post-mortem, police said, adding that

investigation into the case is on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

