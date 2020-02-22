Goa Carnival begins, thousands line up to watch float parade

The world-renowned Carnival began in Goa's Panaji on Saturday and thousands of people lined the

streets to watch the float parade led by the mythological King Momo.

The parade, flagged off by state tourism minister Manohar Ajgaonkar, traveled three kilometres on the

picturesque DB Bandodkar Road along the Mandovi river and culminated four hours later near the Kala Academy here.

Lawyer Shalom Saldanha was chosen as King Momo by the state tourism department for this year's festivities, which

will culminate on February 25. Among the highlights of the float parade were martial

arts performers and decorated cars. Speaking to PTI before the start of the parade, 'King

Momo' Saldanha said festivities this year were dedicated to a drug-free Goa.

"Say no to drugs. When you drink, drink responsibly," he said.

The Carnival parade will be held in Margao on Sunday followed by towns like Mapusa, Morjim, Quepem and Curchorem.

