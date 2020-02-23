Left Menu
Preserve, conserve India's biodiversity, says PM Modi in Mann ki Baat

  PTI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 23-02-2020 14:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-02-2020 14:22 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Describing the biodiversity of India as a "unique treasure" for the entire humankind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to preserve and conserve it. Addressing his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' radio address, the prime minister referred to Tamil poetess Avvaiyar to drive home his point.

"What we know is just a handful of sand. What we do not know is like a universe in itself," he said quoting her. Similar is the case with the biodiversity of this country, the prime minister pointed out.

"The more you know, the more you realize the magnitude of what you do not know. Our biodiversity too is a unique treasure for the entire human kind. We have to preserve it, conserve it and explore further," he said. The prime minister said the traditions and the legacy we have inherited teaches us compassion toward all living beings and boundless love for nature.

To join the culture of hospitality, every year numerous species of birds from across the world come to India. Throughout the year, India is home to many migratory species. "We are told that more than 500 varieties of birds fly in from varied regions," he pointed out. He informed that recently, biologists discovered a new species of fish whose habitat is within the caves of Meghalaya. It is believed that this fish is the largest among aquatic species found under the surface of caves.

"It a matter of joy that India, and especially Meghalaya, is home to a rare species. It lends a new facet to India's biodiversity. We are surrounded by many such mysteries, which are still undiscovered. To discover such a phenomenal enigma call for fierce detective passion," he said. In his address, the prime minister also referred to the 'Hunar Haat' organized by the Ministry of Minority Affairs at the Rajpath. Last week Modi made a surprise visit to the Haat where he interacted with people, had litti-chokha for lunch and enjoyed a hot kulhad of tea.

He said the Haat is a fine example of India's diverse expanse, cultures, traditions, cuisines and the warmth of emotions. "It is a venue where it is impossible to overlook the country's diversity. Besides handicrafts, it displays the diversity of India's varied cuisine too. In a single row, one could savour the sight of idli-dosa, chhole-bhature, daal-baati, khaman-khandvi ...," he said.

He urged people to visit such haats to be a part of the country's art-culture canvas. "You will also contribute in the progress and prosperity of hardworking craft persons, especially women," he said.

