Bihar Assembly budget session from Monday, likely to be stormy
The budget session of both houses of the Bihar legislature is likely to begin on a stormy note
on Monday, as the opposition gears up to corner the state government on a host of issues, including law and order and
wages of contractual teachers. The five-week long session will have a total of 22
sittings during which the Nitish Kumar government is scheduled to present the state budget for 2020-21, apart from other
legislations. There will be a recess on account of Holi between
March 9 and 13. The budget session will begin with the governor's
address to joint sittings of both the Houses. "We will focus attention on the government's failure
in controlling law and order, which is evident from the sharp rise in incidents of loot, murder and rape," Senior RJD leader
and MLA Bhai Virendra said. "We will also raise the issues of unemployment,
migration, equal pay-for-equal work of contractual teachers who have been agitating for their demands. Different scams in
which the state government has been mired in would also be highlighted," he said.
Virendra urged the opposition parties to put a strong and united voice.
Congress chief whip Rajesh Kumar said the party will raise the issues of CAA and reservation for the backward
classes.
