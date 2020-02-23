Bihar Assembly budget session from Monday, likely to be stormy

The budget session of both houses of the Bihar legislature is likely to begin on a stormy note

on Monday, as the opposition gears up to corner the state government on a host of issues, including law and order and

wages of contractual teachers. The five-week long session will have a total of 22

sittings during which the Nitish Kumar government is scheduled to present the state budget for 2020-21, apart from other

legislations. There will be a recess on account of Holi between

March 9 and 13. The budget session will begin with the governor's

address to joint sittings of both the Houses. "We will focus attention on the government's failure

in controlling law and order, which is evident from the sharp rise in incidents of loot, murder and rape," Senior RJD leader

and MLA Bhai Virendra said. "We will also raise the issues of unemployment,

migration, equal pay-for-equal work of contractual teachers who have been agitating for their demands. Different scams in

which the state government has been mired in would also be highlighted," he said.

Virendra urged the opposition parties to put a strong and united voice.

Congress chief whip Rajesh Kumar said the party will raise the issues of CAA and reservation for the backward

classes.

