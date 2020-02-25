Left Menu
New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm NEW DELHI DEL205 LD ALL DELHI VIOLENCE Violence wracks northeast Delhi again, toll rises to 11 New Delhi: Smoke billowed in the air and mobs roamed unchecked through the streets, burning shops, pelting stones and threatening locals, as fresh violence tore through northeast Delhi, killing six more people on Tuesday and taking the toll in the communal clashes over the amended citizenship law to 11. SHIMLA DES15 HP-LD-GUV Himachal Guv hails 'strong leadership' at Centre, says state backs decisions on CAA, Art 370 Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Tuesday expressed the state government’s support to the Centre on the new citizenship law and nullification of Article 370, praising the “strong leadership” in Delhi.

LUCKNOW DES7 UP-SENGAR DISQUALIFICATION Kuldeep Singh Sengar loses membership of UP Assembly following conviction in rape case Lucknow: Kuldeep Singh Sengar, expelled from the BJP last year, has been disqualified from the membership of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, following his conviction in a rape case. CHANDIGARH DES11 PB-ASSEMBLY-KARTARPUR Waive passport condition for Kartarpur Corridor: Punjab Assembly resolution Chandigarh: The Punjab Assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution urging the Centre to ask Pakistan to do away with the condition that pilgrims using the Kartarpur Corridor must hold passports. PTI ASH ALIGARH DES18 UP-ALIGARH SITUATION Security stepped up in Aligarh following violence in Delhi over CAA Aligarh (UP): Security has been stepped up here as a precautionary measure following violence in Delhi over the amended citizenship law, a senior police official said on Tuesday.

CHANDIGARH DES39 PB-AMARINDER-BJP Public reaction to CAA 'expected', anger will grow if govt doesn't realise mistake: Amarinder Singh C handigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday said the people's reaction to the "draconian" citizenship law was "expected" and the anger would only increase if the Centre does not withdraw it. CHANDIGARH DES35 PB-SESSION-LD DGP-AMARINDER DGP has tendered apology; everybody makes mistakes: Punjab CM Chandigarh: With his government facing criticism over DGP Dinkar Gupta's purported remarks on the Kartarpur corridor, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday informed the state assembly that the top cop has tendered an apology, saying "everybody makes mistakes".

CHANDIGARH DES16 PB-SESSION-MOVIE No movie promoting violence, drugs will be allowed in Punjab: CM Chandigarh: Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday assured the Punjab Assembly that his government would not allow any movie that promotes gangsterism, drugs and violence in the state. CHANDIGARH DES25 HR-SESSION-LIQUOR SMUGGLING Haryana wants liquor smugglers to go without bail for for 6 months, mulls amending law Chandigarh: The Haryana government is considering changes in the law to ensure those accused of liquor smuggling do not get bail for six months, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala told the state Assembly on Tuesday.

NEW DELHI DES40 DL-LG-LD ADDRESS LG Anil Baijal outlines AAP govt's priorities in his address to Delhi Assembly New Delhi: Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday addressed the first session of the 7th Legislative Assembly and outlined the Arvind Kejriwal government's priorities, including strengthening health and education services and making Delhi a world class city..

