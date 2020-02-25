Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha govt to transfer Lord Jagannath''s funds from pvt to

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 22:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 22:01 IST
Odisha govt to transfer Lord Jagannath''s funds from pvt to

The Odisha government on Tuesday informed the state Assembly that it will withdraw

fixed deposits of Rs 545 crore that has been kept in a private bank in the name of Lord Jagannath and keep it in a

nationalised bank. Law Minister Pratap Jena, while replying to a written

question in the Assembly, said the decision regarding this was taken during a meeting of the Temple Management Committee.

The decision is significant as legislators cutting across party lines had expressed concern over the deposit of

the funds in a private bank. Jena said the funds will be transferred from the

private bank on March 19 and March 30. The funds will be deposited in a nationalised bank

which will give more rate of interest, he said. The minister informed the House that Lord Jagannath

has a cash deposit of Rs 626.5 crore including Rs 255.9 crore Sri Jagannath Temple Corpus Fund, Rs 99 crore in Sri Jagannath

Temple Foundation Fund and Rs 271.6 crore in Sri Jagannath Temple Fund.

"The funds amounting to Rs 592 crore was deposited in a private bank as it gave more rate of interest. Rs 545 crore

was kept as fixed deposits and Rs 47 crore as flexi-fixed deposits," the minister said.

He said that the flexi-fixed deposits have been withdrawn from the private bank and after the tenures of the

remaining Rs 545 crore fixed deposits end on March 19 and March 30, the amount will be withdrawn from the bank on the

same days, he said. The minister also informed the House that Lord

Jagannath owns 60,426.94 acres of land spread over 24 districts in Odisha.

Record of rights of 34,803.01 acres of land is with the possession of the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration,

he said. As many as 864 illegal encroachment cases have been

filed to free 151.47 acres of land from encroachers in seven districts of the state under Section 16-A(1) of Shree

Jagannath Temple Act, 1955, the minister added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Psychologists discover key to achieving goals

FACTBOX-The new coronavirus: What is it and how does it behave?

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Swiss authorities confirm first case of coronavirus

A 70-year old man tested positive for the coronavirus in the southern canton of Ticino, on the border with Italy, Swiss health authorities said on Tuesday, confirming its first case. The infected person was in Italy about ten days ago and p...

Virus cases in SKorea delays table tennis team world champs

Busan, South Korea, Feb 25 AP The team world championships in table tennis scheduled in South Korea is the latest sports event postponed because of the virus outbreak from China. The International Table Tennis Federation on Tuesday said it ...

ISRO to launch geo imaging satellite�on March 5

Bengaluru, Feb 25 PTI The Indian Space Research Organisation on Tuesday said it is scheduled to launch itsgeo imaging satellite GISAT-1 onboard the geosynchronous satellite launch vehicle GSLV-F10 on March 5.The launch is tentatively schedu...

New policy to transform education sector: HRD minister

The new educational policy proposed by the Centre will transform the sector and help thecountry become the Vishwa Guru of the world, Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said onTuesday. The proposed educational policy ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020