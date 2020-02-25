Left Menu
Development News Edition

Four held for trying to sell Durga idol, Nagamani stone for Rs 1 crore in Hyderabad

Officials of the Commissioner's Task Force, West Zone, Hyderabad, arrested four accused persons who were trying to sell an idol of Goddess Durga and a Nagamani stone for Rs 1 crore.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Hyderabad (Telangana)
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 23:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 23:11 IST
Four held for trying to sell Durga idol, Nagamani stone for Rs 1 crore in Hyderabad
Police with the seized Durga idol and Nagamani stone (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Officials of the Commissioner's Task Force, West Zone, Hyderabad, arrested four accused persons who were trying to sell an idol of Goddess Durga and a Nagamani stone for Rs 1 crore. According to Anjani Kumar, Commissioner of Police (CP), Hyderabad City, the four accused were trying to sell the idol and Nagamani stone by claiming that it would be auspicious if they are kept inside the house.

"On February 25 the sleuths of Commissioner's Task Force, West Zone team apprehended four accused persons by name B Devender, T John, Prem Chand Gupta and Mohd Ashraf. Police have seized an idol of Goddess Durga, one Nagamani stone and three cell phones from their possession," he added. About three years back, one of the accused persons, Devender, had purchased the Nagamani stone from an unknown person during his visit to Mumbai.

After reaching Hyderabad he kept the same in his house. A few months back he came into contact with John and Durga Prasad who used to visit Jiyaguda area regularly. On seeing Devender's Nagamani stone, they told him that it is an auspicious item and if it is worshipped along with a 'panchaloha' idol of Goddess Durga, which they possessed, it will result in huge profit in their business.

They hatched a plan to sell the two items and share the amount equally. Devender then got in touch with another accused Mohd Ashraf, a friend of his, and asked him to get customers to whom he could sell the items for Rs 1 crore. Ashraf informed the same to accused Prem Chand Gupta asking him to get customers. He also introduced Gupta to Devender.

On Tuesday the accused persons, namely John, Ashraf and Gupta came to Devender's residence and collected the two items. They then went to Jiyaguda area of Kulsumpura, Hyderabad, to sell the same where the West Zone Task Force team apprehended them. The accused persons along with the seized material were handed over to the Station House Officer (SHO), Kulsumpura PS, for further investigation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Psychologists discover key to achieving goals

FACTBOX-The new coronavirus: What is it and how does it behave?

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. lawmakers propose third gender option on passports

By Matthew Lavietes NEW YORK, Feb 25 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A U.S. lawmaker on Tuesday introduced a bill that would add a gender-neutral option to U.S. passports in a move advocates said would advance the rights of LGBT people but whi...

U.S. regulator: Airlines should complete inspections on 737 MAX panels before flying

The Federal Aviation Administration FAA on Tuesday proposed that airlines complete inspections on a key component that could make Boeing 737 MAX airplanes vulnerable to lighting strikes and interference from high-power radio frequency trans...

France reports two new coronavirus infections, one returning from Italy

Two more people were infected with the coronavirus in France on Tuesday, one a French man returning from a trip in the Lombardy region of Italy, the other a young Chinese woman returning to France from a trip to China, authorities said.Heal...

UPDATE 1-U.S. military says killed militant leader behind attack in Kenya that killed Americans

A U.S. air strike over the weekend in Somalia killed an Islamist militant who helped plan last months attack on a military base in Kenya in which three Americans died, the U.S. military said on Tuesday.The militarys Africa Command AFRICOM s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020