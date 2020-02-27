PM Modi greets Karnataka CM Yediyurappa on his 77th birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on his 77th birthday.

"He is passionately working for the state's progress, especially on farmer welfare and rural development. I pray for his long life and good health," Modi wrote on Twitter.

