Telangana minister orders suspension of cop who kicked man

The Telangana government on Thursday decided to suspend a police constable who allegedly kicked a man who was protesting over the death of his 16-year-old daughter near here. Taking a serious view of the alleged kicking incident, which has gone viral, state Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali directed the Sangareddy district Superintendent of Police to take action against the constable.

An official release said the minister ordered the SP to initiate action suspending the police constable(349), N Sridhar who "manhandled" the man. Earlier, municipal administration minister and ruling TRS working president KT Rama Rao said he would bring the matter to the notice of the state Home Minister. "Showing empathy in times of grief such as this is the basic courtesy that is expected of Govt officials," Rama Rao, son of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, tweeted.

The man protesting over the death of his daughter, who allegedly committed suicide, was purportedly kicked by the policeman after he tried to stop police personnel from taking her body inside the mortuary of a state-run hospital on Wednesday. Earlier, tension prevailed when some students and others forcibly took the teenager's body from the mortuary towards the private institute, where she studied, to hold a protest after her family members and relatives accused the college management of negligence for her death, sources said.

Police, who managed to stop the group, brought the body that was kept inside a mortuary freezer box back to the hospital, even as a video purportedly showing a policeman kicking the girl's father, who attempted to stop police from shifting the body, went viral. The girl's parents had earlier blamed the college management of negligence leading to her death and had demanded compensation from them, police said. Following the incident, the Sangareddy district police "attached" the policeman to the headquarters and ordered a departmental inquiry.

