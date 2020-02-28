Left Menu
PM hails talent of Indian scientists on National Science Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday saluted the talent and tenacity of Indian scientists on the National Science Day "Their innovative zeal and pioneering research has helped India and the world," Modi wrote on Twitter.

"May Indian science continue to thrive and may our young minds develop even greater curiosity towards science," he said "National Science Day is an occasion to salute the talent and tenacity of our scientists," the prime minister added.

National Science Day is celebrated in India on February 28 to mark the discovery of the Raman effect by Indian physicist Sir C V Raman on this day in 1928.

