Man held for making fake driving licences, Aadhaar cards in J&K's Baramulla

A man was arrested for allegedly making fake driving licences and Aadhaar cards in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Friday Following inputs regarding the sale of fake licences and Aadhaar cards in Rohama and Panzalla areas of the district, a police team accompanied by an executive magistrate raided a shop run by Arif Hussain Wani, a police spokesman said.

"Officers have seized incriminating materials including a printer, scanner, fake driving licences and Aadhar cards from the spot," the spokesman said Wani has been arrested and remanded to police custody, he said adding that a case has been registered..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.