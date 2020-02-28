UP assembly passes bill to open varsity for forensic science education

The Uttar Pradesh Police and Forensic Science University Bill, 2020, aimed at setting up a first-of-its-kind varsity in the state to prepare a pool of forensic experts, was passed by the state assembly on Friday The bill, piloted in the House by Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Suresh Khanna, was passed by voice vote.

The proposed university will have its headquarters in the state capital Lucknow As per the statement on objects and reasons of the bill, the proposed university will establish excellent centres to provide innovative educational training and research in the field of forensic science, ethics, technology and management.

The varsity will strive to generate expertise in necessary technologies for managing investigation and handling penal offences, besides preparing a trained manpower and integrate technology applications, it said The number of pending cases in the state is increasing steadily due to the samples for testing far exceeding the available manpower in forensic science laboratories in the state at present, it said.

With the establishment of the new university. it will become possible to confer degrees in forensic science along with coordination in national and international scientific institutions Apart from Uttar Pradesh, students of Indian states and neighbouring countries of Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives, Sri Lanka etc will be able to study various subjects of forensic science here, it said..

