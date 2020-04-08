Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fake News on COVID 19: Narendra Modi rejected rumour of 'standing ovation' on Twitter

Devdiscourse, through an opinion published on April 3, 2020, was the first media platform to suggest the Prime Minister to handle fake news being made viral around his statements. We hope the PM will continue to use his Twitter handle to contain fake news being circulated around his initiatives on social media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sonepat | Updated: 08-04-2020 19:32 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 19:29 IST
Fake News on COVID 19: Narendra Modi rejected rumour of 'standing ovation' on Twitter

In a first, Prime Minister Narendra Modi used his Twitter account to handle infodemic around COVID 19 on social media on April 8. Devdiscoure.com on April 3, 2020, had specifically suggested the Prime Minister and his office to use his Twitter handle to falsify the fake being generated around his statements and initiatives to control COVID 19 pandemic.

"I came to know that some people have launched a campaign asking for 5 minutes standing ovation in my honour. Prima-facie it seems an attempt to drag Modi into controversies," said the Narendra Modi in a tweet on Wednesday. The poster being circulated on social media was urging the people for 5 minutes standing ovation at their balconies today, April 8 in honour to the services made by Narendra Modi.

He further suggested his followers should own up the responsibility of at least one poor family until the crisis created by COVID 19 pandemic is over. "There will be no better honour for me than this," added Modi. It is pertinent to mention that social media was deluged with fake claims on 'hidden science' behind his previous initiatives of 'Janata Curfew' on March 22 and 9pm9minutes for lighting a lamp on April 5 (#9pm9minutes).

Deeply concerned with the huge amount of fake news being generated around the messages of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on COVID 19 pandemic such as Janata Curfew, ringing a bell and lighting the lamp; Devdiscourse had published a critical review of his communication on April 3.

"Prime Minister neither criticized the previous fake news nor disowned the claims made by his blind supporters. This is highly disturbing and dangerous. As he is addressing the nation through social media, he or his office should disapprove of these fake news items being made viral on twitter, Facebook and WhatsApp. But his silence is divisive and spreading negativity and darkness," reads the article titled 'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media. "The message of Janata Curfew had created huge fake news on the line - 'ringing bells and clapping will kill the COVID 19' and now 'lighting lamp will kill the virus as the temperature will increase' are being made viral on social media. Who is responsible for such fake news? Why no action against those people?" questioned the article.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Lebanon draft crisis plan sees need for $10 bln-$15 bln and depositor contribution

Lebanon requires net external financing of 10 billion-15 billion over the next five years to help it through its financial crisis, according to a draft government plan seen by Reuters. The draft plan, which is being discussed by cabinet, ma...

Scotland's lower league football clubs to vote on ending season

Scottish football clubs below the Premiership are to vote on whether to terminate their league campaigns due to the coronavirus pandemic. The proposal would see the three divisions below the top-flight Premiership immediately curtailed and ...

England great Jimmy Greaves awaits hospital test results

Tottenham and England great Jimmy Greaves remains in hospital while he awaits the outcome of tests but his illness is not related to coronavirus, his agent said on Wednesday. Tottenham announced on Tuesday that their record goalscorer, who ...

Coronavirus could put 1.5 mln U.S. families on cusp of homelessness

By Ellen Wulfhorst NEW YORK, April 8 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The economic blow of the coronavirus could push 1.5 million U.S. families to the brink of homelessness, housing experts warned, not only increasing poverty but accelerating t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020