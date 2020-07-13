We appeal to all party MLAs to attend today's meeting, differences can be sorted out: Congress leader Randeep Surjewal.

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...
The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...
Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...
This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...
The Supreme Court Monday asked the Madras High Court to decide the pleas, including one filed by Tamil Nadu government, against the Centres decision not to grant 50 per cent quota to OBCs in medical seats surrendered by the state in all Ind...
Australias worst-hit Victoria state recorded only 177 new coronavirus cases on Monday, but a health official is warning the diseases spread might yet worsen. The new cases were substantially down from 273 cases on Sunday and a record 288 on...
The organizers of a vigil commemorating Chinas bloody 1989 crackdown in Tiananmen Square appeared in a Hong Kong court on Monday on charges of inciting others to participate in an unlawful assembly. A total of 13 people were charged over th...
UK Sport said it does not fund research projects aimed at giving athletes a performance advantage at the expense of their health, after the Mail on Sunday reported httpswww.dailymail.co.uksportsportsnewsarticle-8513525British-2012-Olympians...