Bengal BJP leader and Hemtabad MLA Debendra Nath Ray's death due to hanging, noother injury mark found: Post-mortem report.

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...
The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...
Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...
This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...
63 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Puducherry on Tuesday, according to the Union Territorys UT Health Department. As of 10 am on Tuesday, the total number of coronavirus cases in Puducherry stand at 1,530, including 684 active c...
Bengaluru, Karnataka, India Business Wire India The global pandemic COVID-19 has caused shockwaves in the world economy. Businesses everywhere are on a risk management mode right now, many sold out or shut down already, and employees are ...
Florida on Sunday reported a record 15,300 new coronavirus cases, the most by any state in a single day even as the coronavirus cases in the country have surged to 3,363,056. The Washington Post reported that the huge number was result of b...
Bars and inside restaurant dining are banned throughout California, while indoor religious services, gyms and hair and nail salons are again off-limits in most of the state, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday in issuing a sweeping set of closure...