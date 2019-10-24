International Development News
Development News Edition

Two truck drivers killed by terrorists in JK's Shopian; another injured, one missing: Officials.

  • PTI
  • |
  • Srinagar
  • |
  • Updated: 24-10-2019 20:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-10-2019 20:04 IST
Two truck drivers killed by terrorists in JK's Shopian; another injured, one missing: Officials.

Two truck drivers killed by terrorists in JK's Shopian; another injured, one missing: Officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tacloban City: Fire breaks out at Robinsons Place mall

BSE seeks explanation from Infosys on non-disclosure of whistleblower complaint

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

Prison Break Season 6 update – Why fans shouldn’t lose hope, More on confirmations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Firstly, I must thank Dr Deepali Mathur for organizing and collaborating with Devdiscourse in creating this campaign titled Mother, Not Patient and making me a part of it.Its my pleasure to listen to my previous speakers and through the ove...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Everyone was awestruck and saw something last week which was thought to be humanly impossible when marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge finished off 26 kms in 1 hour 59 minutes 40 seconds and created a world record in Vienna. Along with him, Keny...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

On October 15, 2019, SEBI had introduced a graded exit load for redemptions made within 7 days from the date of investment. The graded exit load ranges from 0.0070 to 0.0045. This move was introduced to bring in more stability into liquid f...

C-Section brings many complications, says Dr Saloni Gupta, OB-GYN, Abhishek Hospital

Im feeling highly blessed to be a part of this global communication campaign. I would like to thank the entire family of Bhagat Phool Singh Women University for allowing me to be a part of this campaign and awareness program that is the out...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

India | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

United Arab Emirates

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

United Arab Emirates

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

United Arab Emirates

Latest News

Sterlite Tech Q2 net profit rises 22 pc to Rs 160 crore

Broadband technology firm Sterlite Technologies on Thursday recorded a 22 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 160 crore during the second quarter ended September 30. The company had recorded a net profit of Rs 131 crore in the co...

UPDATE 4-"Never give up!" Draghi tells Lagarde as he leaves ECB

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi told his successor on Thursday to never give up on propping up the eurozone economy in the face of a worsening outlook and little help from governments.At the last press conference of his eight-y...

French Open: PV Sindhu marches into quarter-finals

Indian shuttler PV Sindhu on Thursday progressed to the quarter-finals of the ongoing French Open here in Paris. She defeated Singapores Yeo Jia Min 21-10, 21-13 in the second-round match.Sindhu came out all guns blazing and she won the fir...

Neurological disorders pose healthcare challenge in poor countries: Mandaviya

Minister for Shipping and Minister of State for Chemicals Fertilizers Shri Mansukh Mandaviya has said that Neurological disorders pose a great challenge to the healthcare in developing countries in view of limited resources and manpower th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019