Sensex drops 229.02 points to close at 40,116.06; Nifty down 73 points at 11,840.45.

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....
Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...
Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....
The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....
Growth in global oil demand is expected to slow from 2025 as fuel efficiency improves and the use of electric vehicles increases, but consumption is unlikely to peak in the next two decades, the International Energy Agency said on Wednesday...
Actor Malika Haqq who is stepping into motherhood, addressed her pregnancy and revealed that she froze her eggs, but did not use them. In episode 2 of her new series Side by Side with sister Khadijah Haqq McCray, the 36-year-old star reveal...
Dadasaheb Falke recipient Soumitra Chatterjee, who is essaying the role of an Alzheimers patient in the Bengali film Sraboner Dhara, said it is not necessary to become the character itself during shooting. The actor, having a career spannin...
The premier of the Brandenburg state that surrounds Berlin said on Wednesday any support for U.S. electric vehicle pioneer Tesla - which has said it will build its first European factory near Berlin - would be in accordance with EU rules. W...