Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio will get Rs 42,000 crore relief from two-year moratorium in spectrum payments, PTI reported on Wednesday quoting sources. A recent Supreme Court order had sent shock waves across the telecom industry that implied that Vodafone Idea, Airtel and other telecom operators may have to pay the government a whopping Rs 1.4 lakh crore in spectrum payments.

