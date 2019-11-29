India's line of credit of USD 400 million will further boost Sri Lanka's development, says PM Modi after talks with Rajapaksa.

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...
The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...
... ...
US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...
The Supreme Court on Friday said that no coercive action will be taken against Bollywood actor Salman Khan on the complaints filed against him for allegedly hurting religious sentiment by producing a film named LoveYatri. The movie starring...
Olympic champion Mo Farah is getting back on track to chase more gold in the 10,000m at next years Tokyo Games, the Briton announced on his YouTube channel on Friday. The 36-year-old, a four-times Olympic champion and six times world champi...
Dhaka, Nov 29 AFP Bangladeshs anti-corruption commission has barred a top cricket official from leaving the country as it steps up an investigation into the sports national body, a spokesman said Friday. Mahbubul Anam is one of at least two...
The Himachal Pradesh Government has decided to set up modern outdoor gyms at public places to connect the masses with the Fit India Movement, Urban Development Minister Sarveen Choudhary said in a statement here. As part of the state govern...