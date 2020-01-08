Iran finds black boxes from crashed plane: aviation authority. (AFP) SCY

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...
Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of  a model right un...
In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...
Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. ...
HIGHLIGHTSPhilippine government has ordered a mandatory evacuation of Filipino workers from Iraq.The government has also offered assistance to its citizens who are not able to leave on their own.There are an estimated 1,600 Filipinos and th...
Digital payments firm Paytm on Wednesday announced the launch of its all-in-one QR for merchants across the country. This QR will enable merchants to accept unlimited payments through Paytm Wallet, Rupay Cards and all UPI-based payment apps...
A lawyer was allegedly thrashed to death with sticks by five men at Damodar Nagar in Krishna Nagar here, police said on Wednesday. The accused had called Shekhar Tripathi 32 from his house on Tuesday night and took him away, SP East Suresh ...
There is not enough time to negotiate all aspects of the future relationship between the European Union and Britain by the end of this year so both sides will have to choose what they want to focus on, the head of the European Commission sa...