India beat Sri Lanka by 78 runs in the third and final T20 International to win the three-match series 2-0.

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a n...
Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...
Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of  a model right un...
In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...
The United States is limiting the number of public charter flights to Cuba, allowing only a certain number of such aircraft through to Havanas Jose Marti International Airport, in an effort to curb the Cuban governments income, the U.S. Sta...
A rare 1623 book that brought together William Shakespeares works for the first time will go up for auction in April, Christies auction house announced on Friday. The book, called Comedies, Histories and Tragedies, is expected to sell for b...
With the Delhi assembly poll process underway, the city government on Friday cautioned all its department heads to ensure that neither the proposals sent by them breach the model code of conduct nor the compliance of court orders are delaye...
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said the absence of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and representatives of various sections of the society from the meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for pre-budget cons...