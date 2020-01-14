Nirbhaya gangrape convict Mukesh Kumar moves Delhi HC challenging death warrant, hearing on Wednesday.

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a n...
Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...
Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of  a model right un...
In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...
Gunfire rang out on Tuesday at two buildings used by Sudans general intelligence service in the capital Khartoum, two Reuters witnesses said. Shortly after the gunfire began, the service announced it had sacked some employees who were unhap...
Khartoum, Jan 14 AFP Heavy gunfire erupted in the Sudanese capital Tuesday at two bases of the countrys long feared security agency, causing traffic jams, an AFP correspondent and witnesses reported. Shooting broke out at the bases of the ...
Reliance Communications RCom assets have received bids of around Rs 25,000 crore with Reliance Jio and UV Asset Reconstruction Company UVARC emerging as the top bidders in their respective segments, according to banking sources. Jio and UVA...
A day after the Shiv Sena questionned silence of descendants of Chhatrapati Shivaji on the book comparing him with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP leader and Maratha royal Udayanraje Bhosale on Tuesday said the warrior king was incomparab...