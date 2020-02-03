Malawi's constitutional court cancels presidential vote result. (AFP) INDIND

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....
More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....
A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...
If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...
Iran is ready to cooperate with the European Union on issues related to the nuclear deal it agreed with world powers in 2015, President Hassan Rouhani was quoted as saying on Monday by the ISNA news service.He made his comments at a meeting...
Activist Urvashi Chudawala was on Monday booked for sedition by the Mumbai Police for allegedly raising anti-national slogans in support of JNU student Sharjeel Imam at an LGBTQ event held at the Azad Maidan here last week, an officer said....
Malawis Constitutional Court on Monday upheld an application from opposition parties to have Peter Mutharikas victory in a May 2019 presidential election annulled.The court ordered that a new presidential vote be held within 150 days.The el...
An Indian-origin shopkeeper tried to stop the convicted terrorist from stealing the knife which he used for a stabbing frenzy on a busy high street in south London, before being shot dead by armed police officers during Sundays terror attac...