Airtel offers to pay Rs 10,000 cr by February 20, rest before next date of hearing in Supreme Court: Company's letter.

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...
Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....
More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....
A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...
The Vietnamese government said on Friday it will stick to this years economic growth target of 6.8 and take steps to ease the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, another case of which was confirmed in Vietnam a day earlier. In a statement, ...
An activist couple spent Valentines day morning naked in bed on the site of a planned canal which Polands ruling Law and Justice PiS party wants to cut across a narrow strip of land that separates its eastern coastline from the Baltic Sea. ...
Of all the sports at the Tokyo Olympics later this year none inhabit the frontline of climate change quite like surfing.Which is why when the wave sport makes its debut on Chibas Tsurigasaki Beach, there will be more than gold medals at sta...
Turkish-backed Syrian rebels shot down a government helicopter west of Aleppo in Syrias northwestern Idlib region, where violence and displacement have spiked in recent weeks, Turkish and Syrian state media said on Friday.A rebel military s...