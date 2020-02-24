China allows healthy non-residents of Wuhan to leave virus epicentre: official

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....
Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...
Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...
With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the rumor mongers are a...
An owner of a bull died and 15 others were injured during a Jallikattu event here on Sunday. More than a thousand bulls from various states participated in Jallikattu event organised in Chettipalayam region of Coimbatore.Extensive security ...
The President of the United Kingdoms Supreme Court Lord Robert John Reed on Monday witnessed proceedings of the Supreme Court. Justice Reed, who had come to India to take part in the International Judges conference 2020, sat beside Chief Ju...
Veteran Hollywood actor Harrison Ford says the team of his iconic franchise Indiana Jones, will not start working on the much-awaited installment unless they have something new to offer. The 77-year-old actor, who will reprise his role as t...
New research suggests that most women remain unhappy and stressed about their sex lives with at least one in five of them suffering from female sexual dysfunction. The study was conducted by the researchers of Monash University and was publ...