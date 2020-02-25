Fourth person from quarantined Japan ship dies: local media.

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....
Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...
Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...
With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the rumor mongers are a...
Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has faith the Blues can again shock Bayern Munich in the Champions League despite their faltering form of late in the Premier League. A 2-1 victory over Tottenham on Saturday was Chelseas first win five games i...
Envestnet Yodlee NYSE ENV, a leading financial data and analytics platform powering dynamic, cloud-based innovation for digital financial services has acquired FinBit.io an emerging financial data aggregation and analytics platform provide...
Underdog Amanda Anisimova usurped No.5 seed Elina Svitolina 6-3, 6-3 in the second round at the Doha WTA Open. The American teenager took just over an hour to dispatch her Ukrainian rival, who was a semi-finalist at both Wimbledon and Rolan...
Elections to 55 Rajya Sabha seats falling vacant in April will be held on March 26, the Election Commission announced on Tuesday.These seats from 17 states are falling vacant on different dates in April....