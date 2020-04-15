Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fact Check: Misleading reports claim lockdown in India could extend till Sept

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sonipat | Updated: 15-04-2020 12:28 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 12:28 IST
Fact Check: Misleading reports claim lockdown in India could extend till Sept

Misleading media reports claiming that India will begin lifting COVID-19 lockdown restrictions only between the fourth week of June and the second week of September are going viral.

The media reports, filed by the likes of MoneyControl and CNBC TV 18, say that "the longer range of lifting the restrictions was a result of expected challenges in India due to health system preparedness and record of public policy effectiveness." quoting a Boston Consulting Group (BCG) paper.

Here is a snapshot of the document being referred to in the said media reports.

Soon after these reports were filed, the consultancy firm issued a clarification saying that the document "has been circulating publicly without context or authorization from BCG." The statement also said that "the projections contained in the document vary by 100-1000x, and were built to study one range of possible outcomes. This document does not represent an "official BCG view," nor does it purport to state how the pandemic will pan out."

But despite the clarification from the consultancy group, these misleading media reports remain published to date with little clarification on part of these media platforms.

Sharing fake news can create panic among people and deter the fight against the COVID 19 pandemic. Readers are encouraged to verify facts before sharing any information regarding the outbreak.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Indoco sends 11 lakh Paracetamol pills to Britain to battle COVID-19

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany says WHO is one of best investments after Trump cuts funding

Strengthening the World Health Organization is one of the best investments, Germanys foreign minister said on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday halted funding to the Geneva-based organization. Trump made the move over t...

Aussie rower in lockdown unwittingly sets world record

An Australian rower who set out to rack up some kilometers while on COVID-19 lockdown inadvertently broke a world record for the indoor rowing half-marathon, officials said Wednesday. Like the rest of the Australian team, Georgie Rowe was t...

Germany arrests 4 IS suspects planning attack on US bases

German authorities say police have arrested four suspected members of the Islamic State group alleged to be planning an attack on American military facilities. Federal prosecutors said the suspects were arrested early Wednesday at various l...

Oil market falls too big to offset with output cuts, IEA warns

The International Energy Agency IEA on Wednesday forecast a 29 million barrel per day bpd dive in April oil demand to levels not seen in 25 years and warned no output cut by producers could fully offset the near-term falls facing the market...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020