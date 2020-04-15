Fact Check: Misleading reports claim lockdown in India could extend till Sept

Misleading media reports claiming that India will begin lifting COVID-19 lockdown restrictions only between the fourth week of June and the second week of September are going viral.

The media reports, filed by the likes of MoneyControl and CNBC TV 18, say that "the longer range of lifting the restrictions was a result of expected challenges in India due to health system preparedness and record of public policy effectiveness." quoting a Boston Consulting Group (BCG) paper.

Here is a snapshot of the document being referred to in the said media reports.

Soon after these reports were filed, the consultancy firm issued a clarification saying that the document "has been circulating publicly without context or authorization from BCG." The statement also said that "the projections contained in the document vary by 100-1000x, and were built to study one range of possible outcomes. This document does not represent an "official BCG view," nor does it purport to state how the pandemic will pan out."

But despite the clarification from the consultancy group, these misleading media reports remain published to date with little clarification on part of these media platforms.

Sharing fake news can create panic among people and deter the fight against the COVID 19 pandemic. Readers are encouraged to verify facts before sharing any information regarding the outbreak.

