Kenya: Nairobi water supply to resume from October 16

Kenya: Nairobi water supply to resume from October 16Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 14-10-2020 16:23 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 16:23 IST
Due to an emergency shutdown of Ng'ethu Water Treatment Plant, water supply in parts of Nairobi is cut off today, October 14 at 6 am, and normal supply is expected by October 16 at 6 pm, according to a news report by The Star.
The Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company said that Ng'ethu Water Treatment Plant is the city's main water treatment plant.
Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company (NCWSC) in a statement on October 14 has said the closure of the plant will facilitate maintenance works at Mwagu water intake along the Chania river.
This is in preparation for the coming short rains. Some of the areas affected are the whole of the city center and Industrial area, the University of Nairobi main campus, the Coco-Cola Factory, Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, and Athi river EPZ.
The others are areas along Mombasa, Juja, Jogoo, Outer-ring, Kangundo, Thika and Limuru roads.
This comes barely three days after water supply in the mentioned areas was shut down following the ongoing construction of the JKIA-Westlands Expressway near Bellevue to Southern bypass.
"This will facilitate the interconnection of the new and old pipelines and enable the release of the road median to the Expressway road contractor," Managing Director Nahashon Muguna said in an announcement last week.
ALSO READ
President Kenyatta allows pubs and nightclubs to reopen after a six-month shutdown
Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools
Kenya Airways CEO guilty of recruiting 800 workers against court order
Women entrepreneurs in Kenyan industry struggle to access credit - study
Kenya's economy likely to expand by 3.1% this year - central bank