Kenya: Nairobi water supply to resume from October 16

Due to an emergency shutdown of Ng'ethu Water Treatment Plant, water supply in parts of Nairobi is cut off today, October 14 at 6 am, and normal supply is expected by October 16 at 6 pm, according to a news report by The Star.

The Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company said that Ng'ethu Water Treatment Plant is the city's main water treatment plant.

Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company (NCWSC) in a statement on October 14 has said the closure of the plant will facilitate maintenance works at Mwagu water intake along the Chania river.

This is in preparation for the coming short rains. Some of the areas affected are the whole of the city center and Industrial area, the University of Nairobi main campus, the Coco-Cola Factory, Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, and Athi river EPZ.

The others are areas along Mombasa, Juja, Jogoo, Outer-ring, Kangundo, Thika and Limuru roads.

This comes barely three days after water supply in the mentioned areas was shut down following the ongoing construction of the JKIA-Westlands Expressway near Bellevue to Southern bypass.

"This will facilitate the interconnection of the new and old pipelines and enable the release of the road median to the Expressway road contractor," Managing Director Nahashon Muguna said in an announcement last week.