Facebook Dating expands to 32 countries in Europe

Facebook Dating suggests matches based on users' preferences, common interests, events and groups. It does not suggest current Facebook friends as potential matches or notifies them that a user has joined Dating.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-10-2020 08:53 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 08:53 IST
Image Credit: Facebook

Facebook Dating, a dedicated, opt-in space within the Facebook app that helps people find meaningful relationships based on common interests, is expanding to 32 additional countries in Europe.

The feature is rolling out to Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Croatia, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Latvia, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Sweden, Slovenia, Slovakia, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, Spain, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

On the privacy front, Facebook gives users the ability to report and block anyone, as well as stopping people from sending photos, links, payments or videos in messages. Additionally, users can delete their Dating profile at any time without deleting your Facebook account.

"Finding a romantic partner is deeply personal, which is why we built Dating with safety, security and privacy at the forefront. We're committed to making Facebook Dating a place where people feel comfortable looking for a date and starting meaningful relationships," Facebook wrote in a blog post.

Facebook says since its launch, Dating has created over 1.5 billion matches in the 20 countries where the feature is already available. The social media giant is also rolling out a new 'Virtual Dates' feature where Dating users can start a video chat with their match by tapping on the video icon in the chat.

