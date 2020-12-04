Left Menu
Development News Edition

ADB approves $100mn loan for improving SOE performance in Papua New Guinea

“ADB has long been engaged in SOE reforms in PNG and built strong relationships with several SOEs,” said Director of the Social Sectors and Public Sector Management Division of ADB’s Pacific Department Ananya Basu.

ADB | Port Moresby | Updated: 04-12-2020 14:57 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 14:57 IST
ADB approves $100mn loan for improving SOE performance in Papua New Guinea
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $100 million policy-based loan to improve the operational performance and financial sustainability of state-owned enterprises (SOE) in Papua New Guinea (PNG).

"ADB has long been engaged in SOE reforms in PNG and built strong relationships with several SOEs," said Director of the Social Sectors and Public Sector Management Division of ADB's Pacific Department Ananya Basu. "The Government of PNG has made good progress on reforms and remains committed to improving the performance of its SOE portfolio."

SOEs provide some of PNG's most critical services, including energy, water, telecommunications, ports, and air transport. The ADB-supported PNG SOE Reform Program aims to help SOEs deliver high-quality services at affordable prices. The program will support policy actions that help to reduce unsustainable borrowing practices, improve accountability and transparency, and encourage private sector participation in service delivery.

ADB has adopted a programmatic approach to strengthen the legislative and policy framework for corporate governance and improve the financial sustainability of SOEs. The program comprises three annual subprograms, which are designed to progress reforms while meeting the government's budget support needs. ADB's program is aligned with the government's own SOE reform plans.

The program supports ADB's Strategy 2030 operational priorities focused on strengthening governance and institutional capacity by promoting SOE reforms to improve service delivery and accelerating progress in gender equality by increasing women's representation on SOE boards.

ADB has coordinated closely with key development partners to design the program, including the Governments of Australia and New Zealand, the International Monetary Fund, and the World Bank.

ADB is committed to achieving a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific while sustaining its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty. Established in 1966, it is owned by 68 members—49 from the region.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Google violated U.S. labor laws in clampdown on worker organizing, regulator says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi govt tells healthcare facilities to submit HCWs data for COVID vaccination

The Delhi government has begun the process of enrolment of healthcare workers of different hospitals, nursing homes and other facilities for COVID-19 vaccination. For uploading data, a link has been provided on the website of the Delhi Stat...

ED summons Kerala CM's private secretary in gold smuggling case

Enforcement Directorate ED on Friday once again issued a notice to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayans additional private secretary CM Raveendran to appear before it in connection with the Kerala gold smuggling case. Raveendran was aske...

'Disturbing reports' from Eritrean refugee camps in Tigray - UN

The United Nations refugee agency said on Friday it continued to receive disturbing reports about Eritrean refugee camps in Ethiopias Tigray region which remain inaccessibleWe hope that the recent agreement will allow a full and unhindered ...

DRI seizes heroin worth Rs 3 crore from consignment of hair

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence DRI has seized heroin worth Rs 3 crore from a consignment, declared as artificial hair, that arrived at Navi Mumbai from Tanzania, an official said on Friday. Based on specific information about the c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020