BJP's Tame Phassang elected new Itanagar mayor

BJP's Tame Phassang was electedthe new mayor of the Itanagar on Friday.

Biri Basang of the NPP was elected as the deputy mayoras per an understanding reached between the two partiesearlier this week.

No parties could get a majority on their own in the20-member Itanagar Municipal Corporation, elections for whichwere held last month. The BJP had won 10 seats, oppositionJanata Dal (United) nine and NPP one.

Phassang is a corporator from ward 17, while Basangwon ward 7.

The elections were held at the DK Convention Hall. Theopposition JD(U) did not field any candidate.

All corporators were administered the oath of officeby Town Planning and Urban Local Bodies Director Likha Suraj.

After being elected the new mayor, Phassang vowed tomake the Capital Complex area one of the best capitals ofIndia.

''It could be possible if everyone, irrespective oftheir caste, creed, religion, wards and party affiliationsstand united and work together for the development of thestate, Capital Complex in particular,'' he said Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso of the JD(U) was present atthe programme.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)