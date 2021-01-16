Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britain's Prince Harry happy despite royal split heartbreak, says confidant

Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, moved to Los Angeles with baby son Archie last year after they gave up their official royal roles following disagreements with other family members and in the face of huge media attention. "I think he is heartbroken by the situation with his family," Bradby said in an interview for ITV's "Love Your Weekend with Alan Titchmarsh" show.

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-01-2021 03:36 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 03:30 IST
Britain's Prince Harry happy despite royal split heartbreak, says confidant
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Image Credit: ANI

Britain's Prince Harry is heartbroken over his split with the royal family but he and his wife Meghan are happy in their new lives in the United States, broadcaster and confidant to the couple Tom Bradby said in an interview to be aired on Saturday. Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, moved to Los Angeles with baby son Archie last year after they gave up their official royal roles following disagreements with other family members and in the face of huge media attention.

"I think he is heartbroken by the situation with his family," Bradby said in an interview for ITV's "Love Your Weekend with Alan Titchmarsh" show. "But are they unhappy out there? No, I don't think that's right, I think they are pretty happy actually, but I think they wrestle with their position in life, I think they all do."

Bradby's interviews with the couple during a 2019 tour of Africa provided insight into growing tensions within the royal family since their 2018 wedding and the birth of their son, with a tearful Meghan describing the difficulty of being a new mother and dealing with incessant scrutiny. Harry also admitted to disagreements with elder brother Prince William, who is second in line to the throne.

"Well, just the situation with the family clearly isn't ideal and it has been a very difficult year for them all," Bradby said. "There are still a lot of hurt feelings on all sides and it's very difficult," he added.

Bradby's documentary on the couple presaged their decision to step back from all official royal duties in 2020. Since then Harry and Meghan have continued charity work and signed TV and other media deals, launching their debut podcast in December. They have also pursued several lawsuits against the British press.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fitbit officially joins Google; acquisition to drive more competition in wearables

Google closes Fitbit deal as U.S., Australia probes continue

Google Ads Data Hub gets Media Rating Council accreditation

Google dedicates doodle to basketball inventor James Naismith

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

India kicks off 'world's largest' vaccination campaign

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the worlds largest vaccination campaign on Saturday as the populous nation tries to bring the COVID-19 pandemic under control starting with two locally-manufactured shots. Modi will address he...

U.S. does not have reserve stockpile of COVID-19 vaccines -health chief Azar

The United States does not have a reserve stockpile of COVID-19 vaccines, but it is confident that there will enough produced to provide a second dose for people, U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar told NBC News on Friday.We...

Brazilian prosecutors charge 11 over Flamengo soccer club fire

Eleven people, including the former president of the Flamengo soccer club, were formally charged on Friday in connection with the death of 10 teenage footballers in a 2019 fire, public prosecutors said. The boys, aged between 14 and 16, wer...

U.N. Security Council approves new U.N. Libya mediator

The United Nations Security Council approved on Friday the appointment of veteran diplomat Jan Kubis as the U.N. Libya envoy, diplomats said, nearly a year after the last mediator stepped down. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021