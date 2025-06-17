Haoliang Xu Appointed Acting Administrator of UNDP Amid Leadership Transition

In a significant leadership transition at one of the world’s largest development agencies, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has appointed Haoliang Xu as the Acting Administrator of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), effective 17 June 2025.

Mr. Xu, who currently serves as UNDP Associate Administrator, assumes the role temporarily following the departure of Achim Steiner, who concluded his impactful eight-year tenure as UNDP Administrator earlier this month. Xu will serve in the acting role until the next Administrator is formally appointed and onboarded.

A Seasoned Development Leader Steps In

With over 30 years of experience at UNDP, Haoliang Xu brings deep institutional knowledge and global development expertise to the interim role. His appointment ensures continuity in leadership during a critical time for global sustainable development efforts, especially as countries navigate recovery from ongoing crises such as climate change, geopolitical instability, and inequality.

“Haoliang Xu embodies the UNDP’s long-standing commitment to human development,” a UN official noted. “He is known for his results-driven leadership, inclusive approach, and his profound understanding of global development dynamics.”

Career at the United Nations and UNDP

Mr. Xu has held a range of senior leadership roles within the UN system:

Since June 2023, he has served as Associate Administrator of UNDP, the organization’s second-highest-ranking official.

He was previously UN Assistant Secretary-General and Director of the Bureau for Policy and Programme Support (BPPS), a role in which he spearheaded UNDP’s policy direction and technical support to country programmes.

Between 2013 and 2019, he led the Regional Bureau for Asia and the Pacific, overseeing development operations in one of the UNDP’s most diverse and populous operational regions.

In these roles, Xu played a pivotal part in shaping policy frameworks and advancing UNDP’s mission in areas such as poverty reduction, democratic governance, environmental sustainability, and disaster resilience.

On-the-Ground Experience in Complex Environments

Before ascending to high-level headquarters roles, Xu spent years in field assignments, a hallmark of his practical and responsive leadership style. His fieldwork included postings in:

Timor-Leste, where he supported post-conflict institution building

Pakistan and Iran, where he worked on crisis response and development programming

Kazakhstan, and oversight of regional programming for Europe, Central Asia, and the Asia-Pacific

His career is characterized by a commitment to local empowerment, inclusive governance, and evidence-based policymaking.

Academic Background and Early Career

Born in China, Xu began his professional life in civil engineering, having earned a Bachelor’s degree in Bridge Engineering from Tongji University. His international education includes:

A Master’s in Management Science from Stevens Institute of Technology in the United States

A Master’s in International Affairs from Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs (SIPA)

Prior to joining the United Nations in 1994, Xu worked in engineering roles both in China and the U.S., gaining a systems-thinking approach that later informed his work in development management.

A Critical Moment for UNDP

Haoliang Xu assumes leadership at a time when the UNDP is:

Supporting climate adaptation and energy transition projects globally

Assisting fragile and conflict-affected states with governance and recovery

Leading efforts to meet the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as the 2030 deadline looms

The transition also follows Achim Steiner’s departure, whose tenure saw the organization evolve to meet 21st-century development challenges. Under Steiner, UNDP expanded its focus on digital transformation, gender equity, and climate finance.

Xu’s appointment as Acting Administrator ensures a smooth transition and continuity of strategic initiatives, particularly those related to resilience, equity, and multilateral partnerships.

Looking Ahead

While a timeline for the appointment of the next permanent Administrator has not been announced, Secretary-General Guterres has affirmed his commitment to transparent and merit-based leadership selection processes. Xu, widely respected within the UN system, will be responsible for steering the organization through this interim period while maintaining momentum across all regions and programmatic pillars.

Haoliang Xu resides in New York with his wife and child and is expected to remain closely engaged with stakeholders across governments, civil society, and multilateral partners as he guides UNDP’s operations.