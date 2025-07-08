Kiribati Finalizes First National Employment Policy to Boost Decent Work

The Government of Kiribati has reached a historic milestone in its journey toward inclusive and sustainable development with the validation of the draft National Employment Policy (NEP) and Action Plan—the first of its kind for the island nation. This forward-looking policy, developed with technical support from the International Labour Organization (ILO), lays out a comprehensive roadmap for transforming employment prospects and improving livelihoods across the country.

The milestone was celebrated during a two-day stakeholder workshop held from 26–27 June 2025 in South Tarawa, where approximately 30 representatives from government ministries, employers’ and workers’ organizations, civil society, and development partners gathered to review and finalize the draft. The inclusive nature of the discussions fostered consensus-building and collective ownership, setting the stage for the policy’s official adoption later this year.

“Policy must lead to action, and action must lead to impact,” said Hon. Auria Kitina, Minister of Employment and Human Resources. “Together, across all levels and sectors, we must move forward with determination to implement this policy and deliver real improvements for our people.”

Tackling Persistent Employment Challenges in Kiribati

Kiribati, a small island developing state in the central Pacific, faces unique socioeconomic challenges, including geographic isolation, climate vulnerability, limited job opportunities, and a youth-dominated population. The NEP recognizes these realities and aims to address key employment-related obstacles through practical, targeted, and inclusive interventions.

Key focus areas of the NEP include:

Improving wages and working conditions

Enhancing access to quality education and skills development

Expanding employment and livelihood opportunities, especially for youth and women

Strengthening social protection systems

Developing robust labour market information systems (LMIS)

The policy also aligns closely with Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth) and SDG 1 (No Poverty), demonstrating Kiribati’s commitment to inclusive growth and long-term economic resilience.

“We know that employment plays a central role in shaping livelihoods and improving living standards,” added Minister Kitina. “Yet many of our people still face challenges in accessing secure, fair, and sustainable work.”

ILO’s Role in Shaping the NEP

The development of the NEP was led by the Ministry of Employment and Human Resources, with extensive technical support from the ILO, particularly through its Office for Pacific Island Countries. The policy was formulated through consultative processes, integrating insights from various sectors and reflecting the realities of Kiribati’s labour market.

“This policy represents a vital tool for promoting inclusive, productive, and sustainable employment for everyone in Kiribati,” said Christian Viegelahn, ILO Employment Specialist. “It is a major step forward, and we look forward to supporting its implementation.”

The ILO emphasized the need to back the policy with well-coordinated actions, including capacity-building, resource mobilization, and strong institutional frameworks to ensure its success.

A Multisectoral, Funded Effort

This landmark policy effort was made possible through support from the United Nations Joint SDG Fund, as part of the joint programme on Accelerating SDG Achievement through Digital Transformation to Strengthen Community Resilience in Micronesia. The programme combines the strengths of the ILO, other UN agencies, and national authorities to accelerate development and empower local communities.

Looking Ahead: From Policy to Practice

With the draft NEP validated, the next critical step involves formal adoption, dissemination, and implementation. The policy’s success will hinge on:

Strong inter-agency coordination

Ongoing dialogue with workers and employers

Data-driven monitoring and evaluation

Localized actions that reflect the needs of communities across Kiribati’s islands

The NEP is expected to stimulate new opportunities, reduce unemployment and underemployment, and contribute to building a more resilient, inclusive, and prosperous Kiribati.

As Hon. Kitina remarked, “This policy is not just about creating jobs—it’s about securing futures, empowering communities, and laying the foundation for generations of I-Kiribati to thrive with dignity and purpose.”