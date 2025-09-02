Mobility as a Service in Thailand: Trust and Travel Benefits Outweigh Social Influence

Thailand is on the brink of a transportation transformation, and a recent study conducted by the School of Management at Mae Fah Luang University in Chiang Rai, in collaboration with the Division of Sustainable and Environmental Engineering at Muroran Institute of Technology in Japan, investigates how commuters view the emerging model of Mobility as a Service (MaaS). The research suggests that while ride-hailing apps and on-demand services are becoming more common, the broader integration of these services into a seamless mobility system remains limited. The challenge lies not in the absence of technology but in infrastructural gaps, public skepticism, and the cultural habits that still tether Thai commuters to motorcycles and private vehicles. The study applies an extended version of the Unified Theory of Acceptance and Use of Technology (UTAUT2) to understand commuter behavior, incorporating three new dimensions —privacy concerns, perceived risk, and price sensitivity —to better capture the Thai context.

What Makes MaaS Different

MaaS is described as a paradigm shift, promising to unify buses, trains, taxis, bicycles, and other transport options into a single digital platform that handles booking, payment, and planning. The goal is to replicate the convenience of private car ownership, a key hurdle in a country where cars and motorcycles dominate daily life. The researchers stress that adoption is not simply about technological readiness; it requires alignment with commuter expectations, affordability, and social attitudes. International examples show both inspiration and caution. European cities have pioneered MaaS integration, while in China, oversized projects launched without sufficient demand assessment illustrate the risks of top-down infrastructure. For Thailand, with its mix of urban, suburban, and rural realities, a tailored, context-sensitive approach is essential.

What the Survey Revealed

The study collected responses from 418 commuters through online questionnaires, targeting a predominantly young and educated demographic. Structural Equation Modeling (SEM) was applied to test relationships between different psychological, social, and economic factors shaping willingness to adopt MaaS. Among the most striking findings was the importance of performance expectancy, the belief that MaaS would improve travel efficiency and convenience. This factor emerged as the strongest predictor of adoption, signaling that commuters will embrace MaaS if it makes their journeys quicker and less stressful.

Trust also proved crucial, with privacy concerns and perceived risk significantly shaping adoption intentions. Hedonic motivation, or the enjoyment of trying new technologies, and habitual use of digital platforms, boosted positive attitudes. But an unexpected twist emerged: social influence had a negative effect. In Thailand, commuters are less likely to be swayed by peer pressure or societal trends, a finding that contrasts with Western markets, where collective endorsement often accelerates digital adoption. This outcome reflects the early stage of MaaS implementation in the country, where social validation is still weak.

Who Is Likely to Embrace MaaS

Demographic insights added more nuance. Women showed stronger links between ease of use and adoption, pointing to the value of gender-sensitive design in app interfaces and services. Age also mattered: respondents over 36 placed greater emphasis on supportive infrastructure, while younger groups were less concerned with external conditions. Students and low-income commuters, who made up more than a third of the sample, were highly sensitive to price, underlining affordability as a major barrier. Rural and suburban respondents highlighted reliability and connectivity as top priorities. These variations make it clear that any MaaS strategy in Thailand must be flexible, with targeted solutions for different commuter groups rather than a single national model.

Interestingly, several assumptions were overturned. Price value, usually a strong determinant of technology adoption, did not significantly influence MaaS adoption intentions, likely because clear pricing models are not yet available. Similarly, ease of use was not decisive, reflecting the fact that Thai commuters are already comfortable with mobile applications. These findings suggest that early MaaS adoption will be shaped less by interface design and more by service performance, trust, and affordability.

The Road Ahead for Policymakers

The implications for policymakers and service providers are substantial. To build momentum, MaaS platforms in Thailand must emphasize functional benefits such as reduced travel times, seamless multimodal integration, and convenience. At the same time, user trust must be strengthened through transparent data practices, robust cybersecurity, and strong regulatory safeguards. Targeted strategies are also needed: tailored marketing campaigns that highlight affordability and environmental benefits for young urban commuters, subsidies and flexible pricing models for students and low-income earners, and stronger investments in multimodal hubs and integrated ticketing systems for suburban and rural areas. Gender-sensitive designs in apps and services could also widen accessibility and inclusivity.

Public-private partnerships will be key to resource mobilization and innovation. Coordinated awareness campaigns can help counteract the negative role of social influence by reframing MaaS as a mainstream, trustworthy, and convenient mobility option. Beyond transport, the study advocates an ecosystem approach that integrates MaaS into wider urban design strategies, linking mobility with green corridors, ecological resilience, and sustainability goals.