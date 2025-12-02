In the Occupied Palestinian Territory, journalism is ‘both a battleground and a lifeline’

The issue was in the spotlight at UN Headquarters on Monday during a forum focused on the dangers and complexities of reporting from the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

The conversation “could not be more timely, nor more necessary,” said Melissa Fleming, head of the Department of Global Communications (DGC) which organized the 2025 United Nations International Media Seminar on Peace in the Middle East.

“This seminar is inviting us to consider how journalism in Israel and Palestine, particularly in Gaza and the West Bank, has become both a battleground and a lifeline,” she said.

‘Unacceptable ban’ on foreign press: Guterres

Ms. Fleming read out a message from UN Secretary-General António Guterres who said that “journalists in Gaza have been facing the same risks and realities as the people they cover – including displacement, famine and death.”

Furthermore, the rules of war are clear: civilians and civilian infrastructure are not a target, and journalists must be able to perform their essential work without interference, intimidation or harm.

“This includes the unacceptable ban that prevents international journalists from accessing Gaza,” he said.

Fulfilling their duty

Following the deadly 7 October 2023 Hamas-led attacks on Israel, Gaza was placed under a complete siege.

Wael Al-Dahdouh, chief of the Gaza bureau of the Al Jazeera network, recalled that the enclave was isolated and water supply, electricity, communications and the internet were cut off.

Nevertheless, journalists continued to work amid bombardment, deprivation, personal loss and displacement.

“There were so many responsibilities that we felt towards you, towards the whole world,” he said in a video message.

“Because we realised that if we did not fulfill our duty with our will, even if the cost is our lives, then the world will not see what is happening to two million people in this area as a result of the Israeli genocide.”

Put pressure on Israel: Mansour

The Permanent Observer of the Observer State of Palestine, Riyad Mansour, saluted “the courageous Palestinian journalists in Gaza” as “thanks to them, this genocide in Gaza has become the most documented in history.”

He appealed for participants to put pressure on Israel to allow the entry of foreign reporters.

“We should ask ourselves why Israel is not allowing foreign aid into Gaza. Don't accept their security pretext. Foreign journalists were allowed in every war zone except Gaza,” he said.

Protection, access and accountability

Jodie Ginsberg, Chief Executive Officer with the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), underscored the need for protection and independent access to Gaza, as well as accountability.

She stressed that “allowing international access to Gaza is not a reflection on Palestinian journalists” but “a norm that we should be insisting upon, and a support to those Palestinian journalists.”

Relatives also targeted

Nasser Abu Bakr, Chairman of the Palestinian Journalists’ Syndicate, reported that more than 255 journalists were killed in Gaza, representing 18 per cent of the overall number in the Strip.

More than 500 were wounded and Israel arrested over 200 others who were subjected to extreme torture in prison. Additionally, relatives of journalists also were killed or targeted.

He said the syndicate and the International Union of Journalists are ready to cooperate with the Secretary-General in submitting a report detailing the systemic crimes perpetrated against journalists in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

Moreover, the time has come to implement UN Security Council resolution 2222 (2015) which condemns impunity for crimes against journalists.

“We want this resolution to be implemented on the occupation, and those in the occupation State to be held accountable for these crimes against our journalists,” he said in a video message.

Journalism vital to peace

The Secretary-General’s message upheld the UN’s unwavering commitment to achieve a two-State solution between Israelis and Palestinians, and the work of journalists is vital in building the informed global consensus required to realize this goal.

The UN chief expressed hope that the dialogue will “strengthen respect for press freedom and the protection and safety of journalists in the Middle East” and help in laying the foundation for a just and lasting peace.