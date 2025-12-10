Global Refugee Forum Meets Amid Rising Pressures, Urges Renewed Solidarity

A pivotal global meeting on refugee protection takes place next week at a time when political tensions, shrinking humanitarian budgets, and escalating global crises are placing unprecedented strain on the international refugee system. The Global Refugee Forum (GRF) Progress Review, co-hosted by UNHCR and Switzerland, will run from 15–17 December in Geneva, bringing together senior government officials, civil society, private sector leaders, academics, faith representatives and—crucially—refugees themselves.

The gathering comes at a moment when global solidarity is being tested. Asylum is increasingly politicized, refugee rights face heightened pressure, and humanitarian funding continues to decline, leaving host countries and frontline responders struggling to meet growing needs.

UNHCR stresses that now is the time to reinforce—not retreat from—international support, sending a clear message to both refugees and the communities that host them: “You are not alone.”

Progress Since 2019 Shows What Collective Action Can Achieve

Since the inaugural GRF in 2019:

3,400+ pledges have been made across 47 thematic and regional areas

1,300+ partners—governments, NGOs, private sector companies, and more—are engaged

Two-thirds of all commitments are completed or underway

Concrete progress is visible across multiple areas:

Economic Inclusion

10 countries have amended labour laws to allow refugees to work

These reforms have benefited over 500,000 refugees and host community members

In Mexico, more than 160,000 refugees have joined the formal workforce

In Poland, refugee labour participation has contributed up to 2.7% of national GDP growth

Education

Refugee enrolment in higher education has risen from 6% in 2023 to 9% today

Asylum System Strengthening

10 countries have made major improvements to their asylum systems

Chad adopted its first-ever national asylum law

Each of these achievements demonstrates that meaningful progress is possible when the global community collaborates.

Yet Major Challenges Threaten to Reverse Gains

Despite these successes, the global context is deteriorating rapidly:

Ongoing conflicts are driving displacement, with civilian deaths reaching record levels

A person is killed every 12 minutes in current conflict zones

Humanitarian funding is shrinking while needs continue to grow

Political polarization is undermining international protection norms

Unequal Responsibility-Sharing

Countries with just 27% of global wealth host 80% of the world’s refugees

Low-income nations bear the greatest burden despite having the least financial capacity

Severe Funding Gaps

In 2023, $14.4 billion was allocated to refugee response

This is 190 times less than global military spending in 2024

Durable Solutions Fall Short

Resettlement and family reunification are expanding but remain far below needs

Returns exceeded 2 million refugees in 2025, many of which were involuntary or unsupported, risking further instability

A Forum Led ‘By Refugees, For Refugees’

More than 200 refugees and stateless persons will participate in the GRF Progress Review, including 130 supported by UNHCR. Their direct involvement ensures:

Policies reflect lived experience

Decision-makers are held accountable

Solutions are practical, inclusive, and sustainable

Their leadership is considered essential to building a more equitable and effective global protection system.

The Global Compact on Refugees: A Framework for Real Solutions

The Global Refugee Forum and the Progress Review are grounded in the Global Compact on Refugees, which provides the blueprint for:

Fairer burden- and responsibility-sharing

Strengthening host communities

Expanding opportunities for refugees

Mobilizing development financing

Addressing root causes of displacement

UNHCR emphasizes that collective action works—but only if momentum is sustained.

The message from this GRF is clear:

The world cannot afford to lose the progress made

Responsibility-sharing must become fairer and more predictable

Now is the time for governments, donors, and partners to renew commitments

Refugee protection is a shared responsibility, and at this critical moment, global solidarity must not weaken.